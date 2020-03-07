JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie to feature daily live stream on Coronavirus coverage

Starting Monday March 9th at 3 p.m. JET24/FOX66/YourErie will feature a live daily update on the Coronavirus.

This will be through a digital daily newscast exclusive on YourErie.com.

This report will feature an up to the minute breaking news from around the country on the latest developments in the spread and fight against Covid-19.

This report will also encompass interviews with health experts, tips on how to stay healthy as well as the latest developments on the Coronavirus spread.

To find out what you need to know, check out the daily coverage at 3 p.m. on the Your Erie 2 Go app or online at YourErie.com