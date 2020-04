The news that school is cancelled for the rest of the year means the high school graduating class of 2020 will miss out on a senior year tradition.

That’s why JET 24/FOX 66 wants to honor all high school seniors.

Here’s how.

If you have a high school senior you’d like to salute, we’d like to honor them.

Go the community tab on yourerie.com and you can fill out a form.

Congratulations to the class of 2020!