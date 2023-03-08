(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — JET 24/FOX 66 viewers have been curious as to David Belmondo’s missing appearance the last few weeks on our newscasts. We appreciate the public’s support and thoughts while Dave has been away from us during this time.

In light of his situation, Dave has released the following statement:

We ask for our viewers’ continued support as Dave is out for the time being and we wait for his return back to station!

Dave joined the JET 24 team in October of 2003. He spent the previous 10 years at the CBS affiliate in Erie before moving on to JET 24/FOX 66.

Dave started his media career in radio in 1976.