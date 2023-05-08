(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — JET 24/FOX 66 is mourning the loss of a respected journalist, colleague and friend.

Scott Bremner passed away on Monday at his home in Erie. He was 63 years old.

For the past seven years, Scott has been the assignment editor at our station. We’ve relied on his knowledge of Erie and his talent as a reporter on a daily basis.

A gifted writer, Scott won four Emmy awards in his career. Before coming to work with us, Scott spent nearly 30 years working for WSEE. He was also known in recent years for his morning talk radio show.

Our deepest condolenscences go out to his family including his two daughters.