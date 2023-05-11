(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Funeral arrangements for JET 24/FOX 66’s Scott Bremner have been announced.

Scott Bremner passed away on Monday at his home in Erie. He was 63 years old.

Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19. A service will follow at 7 p.m. at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home at 5151 Buffalo Road in Erie.

For the past seven years, Scott has been the assignment editor at our station. We’ve relied on his knowledge of Erie and his talent as a reporter on a daily basis.

Before coming to work with us, Scott spent nearly 30 years working for WSEE. He was also known in recent years for his morning talk radio show.