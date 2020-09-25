JET 24 & LECOM host Flu Phone-a-Thon, experts say the flu shot is more important than ever this year

Now is the time to consider getting a flu shot. Experts say this year it’s more important than ever before.

With the pandemic, preventing the flu is crucial this season. LECOM, once again this year, is making it easy to get a flu shot.

Last night, we held our annual Flu Shot Phone-a-Thon, answering questions about the flu shot.

To get a flu shot all you need is a driver’s license and insurance card, but things are a little different this year with drive-thru service.

For more information on where and when you can get a flu shot at the drive-thru clinics you can click here.