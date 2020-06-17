JET 24 pairs with Erie Community Foundation for a pandemic relief telethon benefiting the Erie Zoo

Today June 17th, we are raising money for the Erie Zoo. Like many other non-profits the Erie Zoo continues to struggle financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the zoo remains closed to the public, the lack of revenue has made it difficult for the zoo to cover expenses such as food and health care, staffing and more.

That is why JET 24 is partnering with the Erie Community Foundation for a “Pandemic Relief Telethon” today only.

Sean Lafferty goes live at WQLN where operators are ready to take calls if you would like to make a pledge to help the Erie Zoo.

The Erie Zoo is currently bringing in little to no money during this pandemic.

Under normal circumstances the zoo would be relying on the profit from admission ticket sales, the gift shop, the concessions and the sales from riding the train to help offset their costs.

However as many non-profits know all too well, COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of that.

Phone banks are open and operators are standing by to take your pledge.

The number to call is 814-217-0037. We will be taking calls until 8 p.m.

For more ways to donate towards the Erie Zoo, visit the zoo’s website here.