JET 24's own Tiarra Braddock to perform with Harlem Globetrotters tonight

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 02:47 PM EST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 02:50 PM EST

It's basketball night at the Erie Insurance Arena, but it's not the Erie Bayhawks.

The Harlem Globetrotters bringing the fan powered world tour to the folks in Erie.  The Globetrotters are known for their high energy, one-of-a-kind show.  Fans are in for unique tricks and some crazy dunking.

JET 24's own Tiarra Braddock will be on-hand as the team's secret weapon.  

Tonight's show starts at 7pm.

Call the box office for tickets at (814) 452-4857.

