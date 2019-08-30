Jet 24 says goodbye to Good Morning Erie host Traci Teudhope as she moves on to a new job

Good Morning Erie host Traci Teudhope said her goodbyes this morning as she gets ready to move on to a new job.

She said the following on Good Morning Erie: “For the past decade I’ve had the absolute pleasure of starting my mornings with you, right here on Good Morning Erie.”

“Over the many years I’ve lived here, I’ve come to call Erie my home. My husband and I shared our first home together here. We’ve brought three beautiful little boys into our lives here. We love living here and raising our family here.”

“While my time at Jet 24 is coming to a close today, I’m happy to say Erie will remain my home. I’m moving right down the road, down Sesame Street in fact, to WQLN, which many of you will remember is where I worked before I joined Tom Divecchio on the morning show.”

“I’m proud to have spent the last ten years here, I wouldn’t change it for anything. I’m excited for the next adventure,” said Traci.

Traci shared some memories from the last ten years this morning on Good Morning Erie.