Jet 24 to host 8th Annual Shriners Telethon live tonight

Tonight on Jet 24, we will be hosting the 8th Annual Shriners Telethon.

Fontaine Glenn was live this morning outside Shriners Hospitals for Children in Erie with more.

The telethon will take place at Shriners Hospital from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and will give the community the chance to donate money and see the variety of services the hospital offers for children.

The hospital has been helping children for the past 94 years.

During the telethon, you will see patients sharing their stories about their experience at Shriners.

Fontaine spoke with the marketing communications coordinator for Shriners Hospital about why it’s so important to donate.

“By supporting the telethon, you’re truly directly supporting the kids that we provide care for here. We care for close to 10,000 kids a year throughout our region. So, this money goes directly to our mission into supporting those kids and our services,” said Micheal Widrig, marketing communications coordinator, Shriners Hospital.

Jet 24 will be live Tuesday, March 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. You can donate by either calling 814-875-8888 or online.