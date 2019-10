Flu season is here and it is important to know the facts and how you can stay protected.

JET 24 is teaming up with the LECOM Center for Health and Aging, formerly known as Lifeworks Erie, for a Flu Phone-a-Thon.

Experts will be answering the phones to answer any questions you may have regarding the flu.

Tune into JET 24 Action News or visit yourerie.com tonight from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to find out how you can call in.