JET-24, YourErie.com and Erie Community Foundation Selling ‘Erie Strong’ Shirts To Benefit Erie Gives Day

JET-24, YourErie.com and the Erie Community Foundation want to help the Erie community during this difficult time.

We are selling these shirts that read “Erie Strong” on them to benefit Erie Gives Day.

For every one sold, $8.14, representing the Erie area code, goes to the Erie Gives Day Fund.

The Erie Community Foundation will match that amount for each shirt sold meaning every time a shirt is sold, more than $16 will be going to help our community.

“I think this is a great opportunity for Erie to demonstrate its resilience and to help the non-profit sector through this campaign,” said Erie Community Foundation President Mike Batchelor.

Batchelor adds Erie Gives has become a big community wide event for our area.

“The fundraising is important, but it also builds spirit and camaraderie and it’s a can do spirit. We have seen things like young kids doing lemonade stands downtown in front of the art museum.”

He says this year is very important due to the pandemic with so many businesses struggling.

“Some may change their business model, some may merge, so this is a time for those with some resources that want to help, I think they need your help now more than ever.”

“The sooner it is gone, the more we can get back to normal, and the happier we will be,” added Plyler Entry Systems Owner Jeff Plyler.

One of the sponsors is Plyler Entry Systems and they say that it’s important to give back to the community especially during difficult times.

“The big thing that everyone has been saying is that we are all in this together, and there is a lot of truth to that,” Plyler said.

“It is not singling out any one person or group of people, it’s everybody. So we are inconvenienced just like a number of other people are and so hopefully we can all work together and get through this.”

Other sponsors include Sam Catania Painting, Laurel Technical Institute, and the UPS Store Erie.

If you would like to buy one of these shirts click here.