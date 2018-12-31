JET 24/FOX 66 2018 News in Review Video

2018 is leaving behind 12 months of Erie headlines, gaining national attention.

From the weather to the tragedies and triumphs; 2018 turned out to be an unpredictable and unforgettable year in Erie.

12 months ago, Erieites kicked off the new year by digging out of the previous one. That notorious Christmas Day snowstorm and the hefty clean-up that followed earning nationwide attention to start 2018.

"When you get a year's worth of snow in a little over a week, the snow removal process has to start much earlier."

Two months later, Erie is on the national stage again. When John Grazioli allegedly shot and killed his wife in their Millcreek home then ventured to Saint Peter Cathedral.

"He confessed you know to killing his wife and we called the authorities after that."

Within just a few days, another bizarre and tragic murder hits Erie County. Police charged Regis Brown with the calculated death of his wife and stepdaughter. Brown is now serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

2018 also brought a flashback to one of Erie's most notorious crimes.

"Everybody in Erie can remember where they were, what time of day, that they knew somebody related to the case."

The world rehashed the 2003 Pizza Bomber Case with a Netflix documentary series called, 'Evil Genius'.

Then, from reliving history to making history, on April 6th, the Diocese of Erie released 51 names of priests and laypersons credibly accused of sexual abuse.

"Abuse is traumatic enough, but it's Earth-shattering when it's perpetrated by someone who is in a position of trust."

Then, who could forget October? President Donald Trump rallied at Erie Insurance Arena, taking time out with a JET 24/FOX 66 reporter for an exclusive, one-on-one interview.

"Unity is so important and I think it's going to happen and one of the things that you see happening right here as an example in Pennsylvania is jobs. We're bringing back the steel industry. People that weren't working are starting to work again."

Another factor that put Erie on the map in 2018; hometown pride. Erie Native James Conner starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And, the transformation of the city from massive undertakings in construction projects to new and promising investments.

"For the first time ever, because of these efforts, because of our partnership with the city and because of opportunity zones, we attracting national investment attention."

A year with devastating lows and unmatchable highs; stories that will be remembered as we move forward into 2019.