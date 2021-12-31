JET 24’s Fontaine Glenn begins her New Year’s resolutions one day early

As we begin the New Year, many people try to turn a new leaf by making a resolution heading into the year 2022.

But where did this idea of New Year’s resolutions come from?

Researchers say it actually came from the Babylonians over 4,000 years ago who reportedly made promises to the gods in hope that it would earn them good favors.

As for past years, the top three resolutions in the U.S. are to get healthy, lose weight and save money — all three of which this reporter has attempted.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

Research shows 80 percent of people break their resolutions by the first week of February, and only 8 percent are successful in keeping their resolution through the entire year.

Finally, JET 24’s Fontaine Glenn got a head start on her New Year’s resolution in the final minutes of Friday’s morning show.