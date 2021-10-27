JET Pet: Bubby

Meet Bubby! He is Wednesday night’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Bubby is a five-year old neutered male who was surrendered for adoption at the Erie Humane Society. Bubby can be very shy around new people and in new environments, so his attitude may come off as harsh in the beginning. However, you should not let this intimidate you because once he is comfortable with you, he is very sweet.

Bubby is described as the kind of cat that will come to you on his own terms and does not like attention forced upon him. He would do his best in a quiet home as the only pet and he would not do well with young children.

If you’re interested in adopting Bubby or interested in more information about the Erie Humane Society, you’re asked to call the society at (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.