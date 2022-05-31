Investigators are saying that a jet ski incident on an Ohio lake has claimed the life of one Erie man.

Numerous media outlets have reported that the man has been identified as 31-year-old Donnell Jordan.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon on Caesar Creek Lake, which is between Dayton and Cincinnati.

According to the Dayton Daily News, officials said that Jordan was thrown from a jet ski and may have suffered a medical emergency.

Calls to the Warren County, Ohio Coroner’s Office have not been returned at the time of writing.