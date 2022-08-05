As you may know already, we are saying goodbye to part of our JET family tonight. Well… sort of.

Friday is Jill McCormick’s last night doing the early evening newscasts.

She will start a new opportunity outside the TV business. This means that Jill gets to work days, no weekends, no holidays, and that also means more time with her family.

Jill will be doing some special reports in the future for JET 24 Action News and filling in when she can.

We’ve asked a few people to be part of our sendoff tonight.