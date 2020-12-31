Jim Martin to retire as Erie Region President of Northwest Bank; Matthew Zonno to assume Market Executive position

The Erie Region President of Northwest Bank is retiring.

Northwest President and CEO Ron Seiffert announced that after 35 years, Erie Region President of Northwest Bank Jim Martin will retire on December 31, 2020.

Following Martin’s retirement, Matthew Zonno will assume the Market Executive position.

In 2018, the United Way of Erie County honored Martin with its Tocqueville Award.

In 2017, under Martin’s leadership, Northwest Bank announced a $2.5 million investment in the newly-formed Erie Downtown Development Corporation’s (EDDC) equity fund and an additional $50,000 toward its administration.

Martin has been a board member of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, serves as a commissioner of the Housing Authority of the City of Erie and on the finance committee for the Diocese of Erie. He has been a member of Serra Club, serving as president and treasurer. He was also a member of the board of corporators of UPMC Hamot and Saint Vincent Health System.

Zonno, who currently leads Northwest’s commercial lending and business banking efforts in the region, will assume Martin’s position as the bank’s Market Executive.

“Matt joined us over two years ago and has been working in cooperation with Jim to expand our presence across the region,” noted Mr. Seiffert. “Matt’s successful banking career, roots in Erie and history of community involvement make him a natural successor to lead our efforts in Erie.”

“I’m pleased to assume the Market Executive position and continue the legacy of excellence that Jim Martin established in the region. As a growing community bank, it is important for us to maintain a local leadership presence in our markets and preserve the stature we’ve created through local board participation, volunteerism and strategic sponsorships and donations,” said Zonno.

Zonno serves as a board member for several organizations, including the Erie Downtown Equity Fund (part of the EDDC), Enterprise Development Center of Erie County, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, the United Way of Erie County, and HANDS – Housing and Neighborhood Development Services. He also serves on the finance committee for The Erie Club.