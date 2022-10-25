The lawsuit filed by Senator Dan Laughlin against the Erie Reader and contributing editor Jim Wertz continues in court.

An 18-page legal response was filed to the Erie County Court of Common Pleas by the Erie Reader and Wertz’s lawyers denying Laughlin’s claims that he was defamed in the July article by Wertz.

Wertz released this statement on behalf of the respondents saying in quote:

“As our response makes clear, the opinion piece was published for justifiable journalistic purposes in the public interest. Works like this are protected by both the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution to defend our voice from being silenced by public officials who disagree with the press. We continue to stand by our work, published in the Erie Reader, and we’re grateful for the support we’ve received from our readers.” – Jim Wertz on behalf of the Erie Reader

We also reached out to Senator Laughlin’s attorney who he referred us to but have not heard back.