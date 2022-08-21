It’s the final day of CelebrateErie and the music is still hopping despite the recent weather.

Below are a list of musical acts and where to find them during the final day of the weekend celebration:

Main Stage:

5:30 PMRefuge
6:30 PMBrenna Bone
8:00 PMJimmie Allen

Perry Square Stage:

3:30 PMMambo
5:00 PMShoefly Soul
6:30 PMJeff Fetterman Band
8:00 PMThe Groove

Family Stage:

4:00 PMItalian Dancers of Erie
5:15 PMPark’s Taekwondo Academy
6:30 PMErie Playhouse-A Tribute to Frank Sinatra

Presque Isle Downs and Casino:

4:00 PMDan Donch Of Orphean Son
5:15 PMThe Collective
6:30 PMAcoustic Ear Candy

Alley Stage:

4:00 PMHigher Vibration
5:30 PMOdd Atrocity
7:00 PMReal Fake Doors

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For a complete schedule of performers, including local acts, go to the CelebrateErie website