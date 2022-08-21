It’s the final day of CelebrateErie and the music is still hopping despite the recent weather.
Below are a list of musical acts and where to find them during the final day of the weekend celebration:
Main Stage:
|5:30 PM
|Refuge
|6:30 PM
|Brenna Bone
|8:00 PM
|Jimmie Allen
Perry Square Stage:
|3:30 PM
|Mambo
|5:00 PM
|Shoefly Soul
|6:30 PM
|Jeff Fetterman Band
|8:00 PM
|The Groove
Family Stage:
|4:00 PM
|Italian Dancers of Erie
|5:15 PM
|Park’s Taekwondo Academy
|6:30 PM
|Erie Playhouse-A Tribute to Frank Sinatra
Presque Isle Downs and Casino:
|4:00 PM
|Dan Donch Of Orphean Son
|5:15 PM
|The Collective
|6:30 PM
|Acoustic Ear Candy
Alley Stage:
|4:00 PM
|Higher Vibration
|5:30 PM
|Odd Atrocity
|7:00 PM
|Real Fake Doors
