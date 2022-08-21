It’s the final day of CelebrateErie and the music is still hopping despite the recent weather.

Below are a list of musical acts and where to find them during the final day of the weekend celebration:

Main Stage:

5:30 PM Refuge 6:30 PM Brenna Bone 8:00 PM Jimmie Allen

Perry Square Stage:

3:30 PM Mambo 5:00 PM Shoefly Soul 6:30 PM Jeff Fetterman Band 8:00 PM The Groove

Family Stage:

4:00 PM Italian Dancers of Erie 5:15 PM Park’s Taekwondo Academy 6:30 PM Erie Playhouse-A Tribute to Frank Sinatra

Presque Isle Downs and Casino:

4:00 PM Dan Donch Of Orphean Son 5:15 PM The Collective 6:30 PM Acoustic Ear Candy

Alley Stage:

4:00 PM Higher Vibration 5:30 PM Odd Atrocity 7:00 PM Real Fake Doors

For a complete schedule of performers, including local acts, go to the CelebrateErie website