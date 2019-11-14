JMC Ice Arena expected to open in next 30 days

Progress is being made to complete the JMC Ice Arena. Officials there saying they hope to have the rink open and operating within 30 days.

Scott Mitchell, president of the Erie Zoo, telling JET 24 Action News that the concrete floor has cured and now compressors are being piled into the floor.

Crews have also installed new lights and repainted the rink. Also being worked on is the front entrance and rubber matting.

“It’s the home of ice sports in our community. This was the first sheet of ice in the region. A lot of people grew up here and a lot of people learned to skate here. We’re excited to get it back open to the public.” Mitchell said.

The rink has been around for 50 years. However, for the past two years it has been closed. Mitchell telling us that he’s excited to get the public back in