JMC Ice Arena renamed Flo Fabrizio Ice Center in honor of late Representative

The former JMC Ice Arena at the Erie Zoo is finally back open for business. This time around, it has a new jname and more to offer.

The former JMC Arena, a community staple where Erie residents have been making memories since the 1960s is back open.

“This has been over two years in the making and it’s such a big day for us here at the zoo, but it’s also a big day for our community,” said Scott Mitchell, President and CEO of the Erie Zoo.

The ice arena closed in December of 2017 because of problems with its ice-making system. Mitchell says now people can expect a brand new ice rink along with new bleachers and an outdoor patio.

“This is the home and the birthplace of ice sports in our community so we’re excited about being able to get back open again.” Mitchell said.

The ice rink is named after the late Rep. Flo Fabrizio who was a strong supporter of the Erie Zoo and the ice rink.

“Flo felt very passionate about this community asset and now future generations are going to be able to continue to enjoy ice skating and hockey because the dedication that Flo showed toward this project.” said Matthew San Filippo, stepson of Flo Fabrizio.

Rep. Fabrizio’s stepson along with other family members were at the ice arena’s ribbon cutting on Friday.

“Flo was not the agile person to be on his feet, so it’s very ironic to have an ice arena named after Flo.”

Work on the new Fabrizio Arena began in April thanks to a $2 million state grant used for cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. Tomorrow, the arena will have Dollar Day so you’ll only have to pay one dollar to get in and enjoy all the new arena has to offer.