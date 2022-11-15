United Way has announced JoAnna Connell Elementary School to be its newest Community School.

One local business is committed to supporting the Community School model for three years at JoAnna Connell Elementary School; Larson Texts has partnered with United Way to support students at JoAnna Connell.

United Way of Erie County representatives say they have had success at the five other Community Schools in the City of Erie.

One leader from Larson Texts says he attended JoAnna Connell, and he feels it’s important for the company to give back to the community.

“Having success, seeing some success, and knowing that people support you and make you feel like your part of the community. That’s probably the most important thing we can do to kids, because we feel that every kid is capable of succeeding,” said Tim Larson, shareholder, Larson Texts.

Other United Way Community Schools include Jefferson Elementary School and Grover Cleveland Elementary School.