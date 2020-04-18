Joanna Connell school holds school parade to brighten student spirit

A parade of cars drove through the parking lot of JoAnna Connell Elementary School today.

The principal of the school came up with the idea in order to brighten students spirits.

According to the principal the school will start up online classes beginning on Monday.

“For many of our students this is their second home. For our staff it’s definitely our second home and so to kick off that April 20th cyber school we decided we can’t go to them but maybe they can come to us. So we kind of had a student parent parade,” said Jesse Williams, Principal of JoAnna Connell Elementary School.

The students and parents drove through the school parking lot as teachers stood with signs and waived to their students.

The parade put smiles on students faces and was especially meaningful to the fifth graders who will be going on to middle school next year.