Different companies around the city are coming together to help those in need find work.

A job fair is currently being hosted for former Wabtec and Erie Coke employees today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UE 506 Union Hall.

During the fair those former employees will hear about different career opportunities within the area.

Some of the businesses are offering help to fill out applications on the spot, along with conducting interviews.

The event is open to the public as well.