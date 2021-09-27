Job Fair taking place at Booker T. Washington Center Monday

Local community leaders are urging City of Erie residents to get back to work and they’re hoping an upcoming job fair will do just that.

A job fair will take place Monday at the Booker T. Washington Center — 1720 Holland St.

The Director of the African-American Concerned Clergy (AACC) says there will be more than 30 vendors at the fair.

Residents will be able to apply for both small and large businesses, including PNC Bank, EMTA, Erie School District, and more.

The job fair is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, September 27th at the Booker T. Washington Center.

