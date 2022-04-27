Erie residents will be able to attend a career fair on April 28, 2022 and have employment opportunities presented to them.

A career and resource fair will be held at the Booker T. Washington Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Representatives from various county departments will be on site to answer questions and discuss career opportunities.

Applications are encouraged to bring a resume and cover letter if possible.

Organizers said they want to ensure residents are aware of the meaning behind the career fair.

“This opportunity is for you. If you’re hearing it or seeing it and you’re not sure, meet us tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Booker T. Washington Center and I’m sure we can find something that you will be able to be a part of,” said Marcus Yuille, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Erie County.

For more information on the positions available, click here.