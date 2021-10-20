Jockey Mario Pino seeking 7,000th victory at Presque Isle Downs and Casino

Jockey Mario Pino is looking to make history Wednesday night at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Pino is just two wins shy of victory number 7,000.

Eight races are scheduled. The first one already having taken place at 4:45 p.m. and Pino will compete in seven of those races.

If he doesn’t meet that number tonight, he still has a chance tomorrow, which is also the last race night of the season. Pino says this is a win he’s been wanting to achieve for a long time and says he hopes he will achieve that.

“I’m a little excited and, on the other hand, a little pressurized, you know,” Pino said. “It’s coming to the last two and they always say the last one or two are the hardest ones, but yeah I’m real excited and I’ve had that goal for a long time.”

After 42 years of riding, Pino says he might retire after he wins his 700th race.

