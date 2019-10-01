Joe Roots Grill closing after 20 years of service

A favorite stop for visitors at the Peninsula is closing.

Joe Roots Grill, on the corner of West 8th Street and Peninsula Drive, is closing after 20 years. Owner Elmer Keisel confirmed to Action News he is retiring after 20 years.

The business is named after a hermit named Joe Root, who was said to have lived on Presque Isle State Park before being removed.

The restaurant featured seafood and steak dinners and was also known as a primary sponsor of the Frostbite Open, a golf tournament played on the ice of Presque Isle Bay.