Joe the Orangutan at the Erie Zoo turns 35 years old

It’s a special moment at the Erie Zoo on Friday as Joe the orangutan celebrating his 35th birthday.

It was apparent that Joe was at a loss for words by the amount of gifts that the Erie Zoo’s staff and volunteers provided for the occasion.

But soon, Joe found the yogurt-covered raisins and the thought of growing older just seemed to vanish.

Because Joe was born in 1986, the orangutan exhibit was decked out in a retro 80’s motif to mark the occasion.

The average life expectancy for an orangutan is about 35 to 40 years old