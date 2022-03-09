A popular exhibit at the Erie Zoo has been temporarily closed due to one of the animals has developed a mystery illness.

Zoo keepers are trying to figure out what is wrong with one of their orangutans. Until then, the exhibit remains closed.

However, staff at the zoo said that they are welcoming well wishes.

A long time favorite for the Erie community and the zoo is the orangutan exhibit.

Unfortunately the zoo’s 36-year-old orangutan, Joe, is feeling under the weather. This has caused the staff at the zoo to temporarily close the exhibit in order to figure out what is wrong.

“He was showing signs of lethargy, lack of engagement, and lack of appetite, which is abnormal for him, and that’s when we realized there is something a little off,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Event Coordinator for the Erie Zoo.

While medical staff run tests on Joe, they said it is comforting for him to be with his family Dasa and their baby Otis.

“We did some heart monitoring, some blood tests, we did a COVID test, it came back negative, a few of those things. Right now, we are still monitoring and working on that. We’re doing some treatments. He’s not responding as well as we would like. So we are consulting with some experts,” Smicker said.

Even though the orangutan exhibit is temporarily closed, you can still come by and write a get well soon card for Joe.

“We just absolutely love coming here, and we love especially the orangutans and hope Joe feels better very quickly,” said Mark Weisenfluh, Erie Resident.

The staff hopes they can find the answers they are looking for to help Joe recover.

“As we go further into his treatment and talk to other veterinarians and other places, we need to get a little more testing done, and we are hoping to accomplish that real quick. Hopefully we will get a better idea of what is going on,” said Jennifer Salandra, Curator at the Erie Zoo.

Zoo officials said that the get well soon cards are made from natural materials and will be given to Joe.

While we wait for Joe to hopefully get better and to see the orangutans again, the main building and a new primate exhibit will be open this summer.