John F. Kennedy Center getting into Christmas spirit with the help of Highmark

Seniors at the John F. Kennedy center are getting into the Christmas spirit today with the help of Highmark.

This is the fourth year that Highmark has sponsored gifts for seniors’ events for the organization. Highmark was able to sponsor 50 seniors that are part of the Senior Center program. Highmark employees adopted a senior and received wish lists from each senior they are sponsoring. The employees then went and bought gifts for the seniors.

“Highmark is extremely proud to help bring holiday cheer to the seniors here at the JFK center and we’ve partnered with the JFK center for several years and look forward to doing it in the future.” said Jim Teed, Vice President of Highmark.

Seniors will receive their gifts Friday afternoon at their annual Christmas party.