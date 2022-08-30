Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman released a statement following recent comments from Republican Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz regarding Fetterman’s stroke.

“I’ve been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I’m proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I’m eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz’s any day of the week. As I recover from this stroke and improve my auditory processing and speech, I look forward to continuing to meet with the people of Pennsylvania. They’ll always know where I stand. Today’s statement from Dr. Oz’s team made it abundantly clear that they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor. I chose not to participate in this farce. Any sense that these “challenges” were done in good faith is damaged. My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real for me. I will not be participating in a debate the first week of September, but look forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.”