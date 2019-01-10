John Groh looks to serve another term as Millcreek Supervisor Video

A Democrat with 30 years of government service says that experience deserves another term as Millcreek Supervisor.

Supervisor John Groh meeting with supporters at New York Bagel, a new Millcreek business on West Lake Road. Groh says that the township's work with a comprehensive plan and upcoming budget decisions require someone with experience who is willing to make the hard choices for the good of the taxpayers.

"In my life, I've had to make some tough choices on things; they're not pleasant but when you look at it in retrospect, okay, I did the right thing."

Groh currently serves as liaison to the volunteer fire departments and the Council of Governments. He also teaches courses in zoning and code management to other elected leaders.