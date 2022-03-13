One popular bar and restaurant that was a causality of the pandemic, is now back open and taking orders.

John Russell Brewing Company in Summit Township had its grand reopening on March 13.

They first opened back in January of 2021, but with COVID and a lack of workers, along with other bars being opened by its owner, John Russell Brewing was closed down so that staff could be used at other locations.

They have been back open for about a month and are glad to see happy and familiar faces once again.

“It’s huge. It’s big for us as a company even is a big deal. We kind of have some following throughout the city and you get the people on this side of the city that have been supporting us for the past year,” said Jason Berquist, General Manager of John Russell Brewing Company.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

John Russell Brewing is open at normal business hours, but their menu is limited for the time being.