Encouraging news for McDowell Senior Football player Johnny Heubel.

According to the Facebook page “The Journey of Johnny Heubel- We Believe in #23” Johnny is in stable condition and is responding to commands after he went into surgery around 2 p.m. on Saturday November 21st.

It was said that the doctors feel positive that all went well.

Heubel suffered a serious brain injury after collapsing on the football field back in September during a game.