Johnny Heubel returns home for the first time since being hospitalized

A return home marks as an early Chirstmas gift for one Millcreek family.

Johnny Heubel has returned home for the first time since he was hospitalized due to a brain injury.

The senior was life flighted on September 25th after collapsing during a football game.

According to the journey of Johnny Heubel, for the first time since the collapse, Heubel along with his mother have returned home safely.

“We want them to know that we are with them, behind them every step of the way and we are definitely going to continue to do everything we can to support them and Johnny’s recovery. So it’s exciting we know that the journey ahead is long, but we as a community, as a school district will be behind him all the way. So it’s a big celebration in addition to all the things we’re doing right now,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent at the Millcreek School District.

Heubel’s mother also posted on Facebook stating that she wanted everyone to embrace their family during this holiday week and know that there is always hope in no matter what situation you are going through.