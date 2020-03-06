Johns Hopkins University develops coronavirus interactive map

Officials with Johns Hopkins University have created an interactive map detailing all the places where the coronavirus has been reported.

On the left side of the website is a list of all countries reporting confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the middle of the page is a map where you can scroll and zoom in on any area of the world and see the virus hot spots.

On the right side is a running count on the total number of coronavirus deaths and the number of those who have recovered.

To check out the map, you can click here