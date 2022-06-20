Downtown residents are getting a taste of the new vendor coming to the Flagship City Food Hall.

Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too is holding a pop up, and gave away 100 free bagels and coffee Monday morning.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) announced the bagel shop is joining the 7 other vendors.

The original bagel shop on West 38th Street will make all the food for the new location at the food hall.

The whole menu will be available to customers at both locations.

“I mean I’m hoping they still come and see us on 38th, but at the same time it makes it way more convenient if you’re down here, you want lunch, want breakfast, they already know what we have, they know what we can do. Hopefully just make it more convenient for the customers,” said Hannah Easly, employee, Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel.

Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too is expected to open in July at the food hall.