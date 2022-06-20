Downtown residents are now getting a taste of a new vendor coming to the Flagship City Food Hall.

This vendor, however, might already be known to the area.

An Erie favorite is bringing its Brooklyn-style bagels to the Flagship City Food Hall.

“I think there’s really not a whole lot of breakfast options down here, at least quick breakfast options. And just with all the businesses being down here it’s super exciting,” said Hannah Easly, employee, Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel.

Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too is expected to open in July and is just in time for more Erie Insurance employees to return to their downtown offices.

“I think it’s going to make a big impact considering they’re a block away and they’re just a massive company. So hopefully they will all stop in for breakfast every morning and you know the courthouse is here, the Erie Police Department, we’re all in walking distance of it,” said Easly.

Just like their original location on West 38th Street, Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel will offer everything on their menu at the Flagship City Food Hall come July.

The bagel shop will be right at the North Park Row entrance, providing a breakfast option for downtown.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“There’s a lot of people working down here. There’s a lot of people living down here. As there are more events happening this summer, there’s a lot of people coming downtown. People love these bagels. They want to see these bagels in downtown,” said John Persinger, CEO, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.