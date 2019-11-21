Joseph Walko named new Erie Fire Chief

Joseph Walko was named the new Chief of the Erie Fire Department at the Mayor’s Weekly News Conference Thursday.

Walko has worked in the department for 39 years, serving the last six years as the Assistant Fire Chief.

Taking over his former position is Len Trott. For the last 23 years, Trott has worked for the fire department serving as Lieutenant since 2009.

In January, Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone will retire after working with the department for 33 years. Santone has served as Chief since June of 2016.