Journalist Howard Fineman speaks at annual Law Day Luncheon

The significance of free speech, press and society was the theme at the annual Law Day Luncheon today.

Law Day is nationally recognized and is used to help enhance education on law-related topics. It is also a day to examine the role of law in the country.

Veteran Journalist Howard Fineman was the Keynote Speaker at the Law Day Luncheon. He spoke on how the law can impact the press in America and vice-versa.

Fineman says, “Lawyers in the law are the very basis of our society. I’m a reporter, I understand the importance of the idea of free press and I understand the law is the biggest protection of it.”

Legal professionals who have done outstanding work in their field received awards at the luncheon.