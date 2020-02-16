Jr.’s Last Laugh hosts first family friendly magic brunch

Locals had the chance to enjoy a meal while using their imagination.

Jr.’s Last Laugh Comedy Club and Restaurant hosted it’s first family friendly event of 2020.

Kids of all ages were invited for a Sunday brunch and magic show with magician Chipper Lowell.

During the event, kids not only got to enjoy some magic, but also were greeted by a balloon artist and even some magic wands.

“Erie loves brunch. We go to church or not, it’s something different to bring the kids in. The parents and the kids they can’t come at night because it’s a 21 and over club. So this is a way to bring all of out Erie people, our family and our community to see what we are doing,” said Kristi Lewonas, part owner of Jr.’s Last Laugh Comedy Club and Restaurant.

The comedy club will host another kid friendly magic show on April 5th.