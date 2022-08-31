The plan to improve the Bayfront Parkway is facing another challenge in federal court.

Earthjustice and clients — the Erie branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future (PennFuture) — want a judge to pause the construction of the Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project.

Earthjustice, the environmental advocacy group, is arguing there has been a lack of public input.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is scheduled to open bids for the project on Sept. 15 to begin construction in November 2022.

The president of the NAACP Erie branch said they are asking for a preliminary injunction to halt construction.

“A full hearing should be conducted in regards to this project, allowing every voice to be heard. Not just a couple public listening sessions, but a full environmental review, because of the environmental justice challenges, issues, and concerns that impact this project,” said Gary Horton, president, NAACP Erie.

According to PennDOT representatives, major construction of the project would start in the spring of 2023.