Judge Christylee Peck running for Superior Court judge

A Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas judge is working for your vote to gain a seat on the Superior Court.

Judge Christylee Peck in Erie today meeting with voters ahead of the May 21st primary.

Judge Peck is a Penn State graduate and holds a degree from Dickinson School of Law. She is running as a Republican in the primary.

She wants to use her experience as a prosecutor and her eight years on the County Court bench to make a difference across the Commonwealth.

“I think because I’m a county judge, I know exactly all of the areas of law the Superior Court is reviewing on appeal, and I have experience being on that level so I know what it looks like on that level to see… I know what it looks like.”