Judge Culpepper might have the most interesting background on Penn State’s roster

His real name is Judge. It’s not a nickname.

Judge Culpepper is named after his great grandfather (who was a Judge in his home state of Florida).

His father played nine seasons in the NFL for three teams and is now an attorney. His brother, Rex, played quarterback at Syracuse and beat testicular cancer while in college. His sister, Honor, is set to join the New York University women’s basketball team.

Not to mention, his mother ate a bunch of grub worms and cow eye balls.

You read that correctly.

Culpepper said he comes from a family of tough people. It is pretty evident when you see both of his parents on the television show “Survivor.” The pair competed on two seasons of the show that puts contestants through a series of challenges isolated from the outside world. They even finished runner-up one season.

Did we mention Tom Brady moved into his neighborhood in Tampa? Because that happened too.

Now, Judge, will work to make his own name in a Penn State uniform. He said he is ready to compete for a larger role on the team’s defense. He appeared in every game for the Nittany Lions last season, but only finished with two tackles and a half-sack.

