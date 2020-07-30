Judge decides to move forward with all but one charge connected to double homicide suspect

A judge has decided to move forward with all but one charge connected to a double homicide suspect.

Four separate complaints were addressed in the case involving 25-year old Cody Potthoff. Magistrate District Judge Scott Hammer only dropped the flight to avoid apprehension charge.

“I’m not surprised by that, there are a lot of charges here, we have a battle on our hands.” said Gene Placidi, representing Cody Potthoff.

One of the charges was in regards to the murder of 41-year old Ian Welden.

The state called 24-year old Cameron Zimmerman to the stand. Zimmerman was charged as an accomplice with abuse of a corpse in this case. During his testimony, Zimmerman explained that Potthoff told him that he shot Welden and he didn’t know whether to believe him or not due to the amount of drugs they had taken.

He stated “I didn’t think he was capable of something like this. I thought it was the drugs messing with his mind.”

Another charge focused on the murder of 66-year old John Burick. Potthoff is accused of murdering Burick, whose body was found in state game lands.

The other two charges involve stolen vehicles. The defense attorney saying there is still a lot of work to be done before they head to trial.

“It was a long hearing, there was a lot of testimony presented today. We have to sit down and go over it. We have started our investigation. We have a lot more to do after today’s hearing based on some of the testimony that was presented. There were a few names we haven’t heard before.” Placidi said.

The prosecution in this case declined to comment.