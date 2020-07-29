Judge decides to move forward with all but one charge connected to Potthoff case

A judge has decided to move forward with all but one charge connected to a double homicide suspect.

We headed over to North East with the details of this preliminary hearing.

The court addressed four separate complaints in this case of 25-year-old Cody Potoff.

Magistrate District Judge Scott Hammer only dropped the fight to avoid apprehension charge which was one of the complaints that was relating to the murder of 41-year-old Ian Welden.

The state called 24-year-old Cameron Zimmerman to the stand.

Zimmerman was charged as an accomplice with the abuse of a corpse in this case.

During his testimony, Zimmerman explained that Potthoff told him he shot Weldon and at first he did not know whether to believe him or not due to the amount of drugs that they had taken.

Zimmerman quoted that he did not think Potthoff was capable of something like this. Zimmerman thought that it was the drugs messing with Potthoff’s mind.

Another complaint revolved around the murder of 66-year-old John Burick.

Potthoff is accused of murdering Burick. Burick’s body was found in the state game lands about fifty yards away from the parking lot.

The final complaint had revolved around a stolen Chevy Silverado and a UTV.

Larry Rose is the owner of the stolen Chevy Silverado and took the stand recalling the day that his car was stolen.

Rose stated that his son who is deaf was in the garage and came inside with someone directly behind him.

Rose then stated that he saw the fear in his son’s eyes and by the time he got up to him the suspect was already out the door and his son worded “dad he is stealing the truck.”

The defense attorney said that there is still a lot of work to be done before they head to trial.

“It was a long hearing. There was a lot of testimony presented today. We have to sit down and go over it. We have started our investigation. We have a lot more to do after today’s hearing based on some of the testimony that was presented there where a few names we haven’t heard before. We have to get statements from witnesses and continue to investigate the crimes,” said Gene Placidi, Attorney representing Cody Potthoff.

The prosecution declined to comment at this time.