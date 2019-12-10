Judge denies bail for Erie man accused of fatal shooting

Bail is denied for an Erie man accused of fatally shooting another man.

Erie Police say 34-year-old Derrick Feidler shot Jose Arenas back in November.

Feidler’s attorney presented three character witnesses who all testified that Feidler was an honest guy and wouldn’t skip out on bail.

The prosecution argued that due to the violent nature of this case, Feidler poses a threat to society.

After weighing the testimony, Judge Daniel Brabender denied bail for Feidler and he will remain in Erie County Prison.