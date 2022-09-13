The clock is now ticking following a hearing involving a now defunct trash disposal company.

This is what the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg looked like when the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ordered a cleanup in August.

Photo: Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg

A spokesperson for the DEP said much of this has been cleared away by a Pittsburgh area company, but following a hearing this afternoon, Crawford County Judge Francis Schultz is enforcing the DEP order.

He’s giving Raccoon Refuse until Sept. 27 to finish the cleanup.

Raccoon Refuse informed customers it was no longer in business last month.